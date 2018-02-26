Cloudy, warmer with chance for light rain - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Cloudy, warmer with chance for light rain

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (AP) -

Moisture returns to the region by Tuesday morning with some drizzle and possibly light rain during the day.

The clouds created by the moisture will keep the eastern south plains slightly cooler than the western areas where sunshine will rule the afternoon.

Rain chances will be slim, other than a few showers in the southwest and possibly eastern areas on Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

During the day the southwest winds will increase to 15-25 mph and push the moisture to the east and lead to drier conditions by Wednesday. That in turn will allow for low humidity and increased fire danger for the south plains. Winds will increase as a fast moving cold front moves thru the region with winds that could gust up to 40 mph.

As for the temps, warmer on Tuesday with a high near 70 in Lubbock while Wednesday will be slightly cooler with a high in the mid 60s.

After the mid-day front the remainder of the week will be warm, breezy and sunny.

