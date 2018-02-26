Cloudy, warmer with chance for light rain

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.
The new phone's biggest selling point is a collection of minor improvements to its camera, which is already among the best in the smartphone business.
The new phone's biggest selling point is a collection of minor improvements to its camera, which is already among the best in the smartphone business.
The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.
The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.
Moisture returns to the region by Tuesday morning with some drizzle and possibly light rain during the day.
Moisture returns to the region by Tuesday morning with some drizzle and possibly light rain during the day.