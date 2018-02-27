One Class At A Time: Shallowater Elementary School teacher, Children's Home awarded $500

Shallowater Elementary School kindergarten teacher Krystal Moyers is the sixth recipient of KCBD's One Class At A Time donation sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Automotive.

"It’s getting better and better every time," Frontier Dodge General Manager Bobby Ray said. "We are going to do everything we can to get further and further and get to more schools and more teachers."

"I’m glad that we can do it," General Manager of Spirit Automotive Mike Guerra said. "Frontier and Spirit and Auto Inc., we love doing this. We want to keep doing this for years and years to come. It’s also great we get to see all these schools and it’s just a blessing to see all these kids and the teachers who just enjoy it."

Through online nominations, Moyers was selected to receive a check for $500 to use in her classroom. The program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity that will also receive $500.

"It’s just extremely humbling," Moyers said. "Sometimes this job can get hard and get discouraging. It just reassures me that I’m doing what God wants me to do and I’m in the right place. The parents here are just so supportive. I’m just so thankful to work in such a great district."

Moyers tells KCBD NewsChannel 11 the additional funds will make a big impact and go toward replenishing supplies and purchasing other worn classroom items.

She chose to give the additional $500 to The Children's Home of Lubbock. It's a non-profit close to her heart as she and her husband adopted two children through its foster care program, making them parents of four.

"I’m just thankful that The Children’s Home was there for my children that are now adopted," Moyers said. "When they needed a temporary place to stay they were there to provide them that. When I was a foster parent, they provided me the support and the things I needed. I just pray that 500 dollars will help more children who are waiting for their forever family or who are in foster care right now."

"It just makes us feel very grateful and it gives us the encouragement to keep on working and doing all the hard work to take care of kids," Foster Care Program Director Mary Lauren Taylor said.

Knowing the importance of family and feeling safe, Moyers works to establish that "school family" in her classroom by encouraging connection between her students and reciting a class commitment.

"I just hope they know that they are loved, that they are special and they are loved," Moyers said. "I hope the year they spent with me, just they love school and they see school as a safe place and that’s something that continues their school career."

