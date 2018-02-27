Your local need to know - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Your local need to know

By Lester Nelson, Producer
A look at local, breaking, and upcoming events

1. Levelland Bomb Threats

    Police arrested an 11 year old and two 15 year olds in connection to bomb threats at Levelland schools last week.

2. Seminole School Threat

    Two teens are facing charges in connection to threats against Seminole High School.

3. Brownfield School Threat

    Brownfield ISD says classes will go ahead today after student allegedly made threatened violence at school.

4. Metallica to Return to Lubbock

    Iconic heavy metal band to perform at United Supermarkets Arena in March of 2019.

5. Wolfforth Exploring Water Source

    City plans to drill and explore aquifer below Ogallala Aquifer in search of source for drinking water.

