Your local need to know

A look at local, breaking, and upcoming events
1. Levelland Bomb Threats
Police arrested an 11 year old and two 15 year olds in connection to bomb threats at Levelland schools last week.
2. Seminole School Threat
Two teens are facing charges in connection to threats against Seminole High School.
3. Brownfield School Threat
Brownfield ISD says classes will go ahead today after student allegedly made threatened violence at school.
4. Metallica to Return to Lubbock
Iconic heavy metal band to perform at United Supermarkets Arena in March of 2019.
5. Wolfforth Exploring Water Source
City plans to drill and explore aquifer below Ogallala Aquifer in search of source for drinking water.
Instead, Senate Republicans are hoping to consider modest legislation that would penalize federal agencies that don't properly report required records used to determine whether someone can legally buy a gun.
The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.
The Miami Heat player said he was moved that Joaquin Oliver, 17, who died in the Parkland, FL, school shooting Feb. 14, was buried in his jersey.
