Lubbock Animal Shelter hosts free adoption event until March 3, 2018

Lubbock Animal Services is hosting a free adoption event from Tuesday, February 27 through Saturday, March 3. Adoption includes the spay or neuter procedure, first set of vaccinations, microchip implant, and registration.

In addition to the free adoption event, a moratorium on euthanizations is in place this week in an effort to get all eligible animals into forever homes.

The Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center is located at 3323 SE Loop 289 and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about the adoption process, visit mylubbock.us/animalservices.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.