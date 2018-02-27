Lubbock Animal Shelter offering free adoption through Saturday, Mar. 3

Lubbock Animal Services announced it is offering free adoptions and temporarily suspending euthanizations this week in order to increase its live release rate.

Normally, it costs $60 to adopt a dog or cat. That fee includes spay/neuter, the first set of vaccinations, a microchip and a registration tag.

This week, through Saturday, that fee will be waived for all animals.

"We are not euthanizing any adoptable animals. If they are healthy, if they look good, if they are healthy, you bet, we are getting them out," said Lubbock Animal Services Assistant Director, Kia Riemath said.

Riemath and two other shelter employees recently attended a national no-kill conference in Austin.

Riemath said the team at the shelter is working to implement the ideas they came back with.

"We just need the public to understand this is not going to happen overnight. This is not going to happen next week. We have to build up our foster program. We have to build up our volunteer program, so that we have someone who can take the animals and care for them until they are ready for adoption. We are also working on getting grants so that we can start a barn cat program and the feral cats programs," Riemath said.

The free adoption event runs through Saturday, March 2nd.

Riemath said they are planning another special the week of March 19 to offer half price adoptions.

The Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center is located at 3323 SE Loop 289 and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about the adoption process, visit mylubbock.us/animalservices.

