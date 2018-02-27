No. 3 Red Raiders beat UT Rio Grande Valley 3-1

The No. 3 Red Raider baseball team improves to 9-0 on the season after beating the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley 3-1, Tuesday afternoon.
Michael Davis led the way for Texas Tech at the plate, where he had one home-run and three RBI's. Ryan Shetter picks up the win for the Red Raiders, after throwing five innings and had eight strikeouts.
The Red Raiders will return home for a four-game series this weekend, where they will host No. 15 South Alabama.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.