No. 3 Red Raiders beat UT Rio Grande Valley 3-1

The No. 3 Red Raider baseball team improves to 9-0 on the season after beating the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley 3-1, Tuesday afternoon.

Michael Davis led the way for Texas Tech at the plate, where he had one home-run and three RBI's. Ryan Shetter picks up the win for the Red Raiders, after throwing five innings and had eight strikeouts.

The Red Raiders will return home for a four-game series this weekend, where they will host No. 15 South Alabama.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.