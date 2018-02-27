LPD VIDEO: Lubbock police searching for Burlington robbery suspect

Lubbock Animal Services is hosting a free adoption event from Tuesday, February 27 through Saturday, March 3. Adoption includes the spay or neuter procedure, first set of vaccinations, microchip implant, and registration.
Lubbock Animal Services is hosting a free adoption event from Tuesday, February 27 through Saturday, March 3. Adoption includes the spay or neuter procedure, first set of vaccinations, microchip implant, and registration.
One of our crews captured this video of a water main break at 82nd & Indiana.
One of our crews captured this video of a water main break at 82nd & Indiana.
A water treatment site has suffered a water line break in the town of Wilson.
A water treatment site has suffered a water line break in the town of Wilson.
Lubbock police are searching for a woman wanted for robbery after taking items from Burlington Coat Factory on Marsha Sharp Freeway back on Jan. 21.
Lubbock police are searching for a woman wanted for robbery after taking items from Burlington Coat Factory on Marsha Sharp Freeway back on Jan. 21.
Politicians line up to court Delta as Georgia officials slam the airline.
Politicians line up to court Delta as Georgia officials slam the airline.