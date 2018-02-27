LPD VIDEO: Lubbock police searching for Burlington robbery suspect

Lubbock police are searching for a woman wanted for robbery after taking items from Burlington Coat Factory on Marsha Sharp Freeway back on Jan. 21.

Police say the woman in the video can be seen trying to leave the store without paying for items in her basket. When confronted by security, she became hostile and forcefully left the store without paying for the items.

Police tell us she has done this in a number of different stores.

If you recognize this woman, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

