TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic diverted as city repairs fire hydrant at 82nd & Indiana

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

One of our crews captured this video of flooding at 82nd & Indiana.

Traffic has been diverted from Indiana to 82nd Street as the city repairs a damaged fire hydrant.

The city is asking drivers to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

