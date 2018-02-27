New traffic signal at University Avenue & Mac Davis Lane begins operating Wednesday

The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 58-year-old William Arnett Flygare. Flygare was reported missing by a family member on February 22nd and is considered missing and endangered due a medical issue.
If you believe, like I do, that voting is our sacred privilege as citizens, then I know you will join me at the polls.
Traffic has been diverted from Indiana to 82nd Street as the city repairs a damaged fire hydrant.
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.
Officials said Jared Kushner has been stripped of his access to the nation’s top secrets following a downgrade in his security clearance.
