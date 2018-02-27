Consider This: If you don't vote, your voice won't be heard!

Next Tuesday is Primary Election Day!

Depending on whether you vote in the Democratic or Republican Primary there is a judgeship, state rep nominations, county judge and several precinct races to be decided.

I'm not going to try and convince you it is important to vote. If you don't think it is, then this commentary isn't for you.

I have some definite opinions about who'd I'd like to see win.

If you don't vote, you don't have a voice in who will be setting your taxes or, if you end up in justice court, who will be setting your fine.

If you don't vote, your voice won't be heard.

Consider this...no one should have to beg any American to vote.

But if you believe, like I do, that voting is our sacred privilege as citizens, then I know you will join me at the polls.

