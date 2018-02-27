LPD: Missing man found safe in Oklahoma - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD: Missing man found safe in Oklahoma

William Arnett Flygare (Source: LPD) William Arnett Flygare (Source: LPD)

Lubbock Police say 58-year-old William Arnett Flygare has been found safe in Oklahoma. LPD says his family is on their way to pick him up. 

Officers thank the public for their help in this case.

Originally report from Lubbock Police Department: 

Flygare was reported missing by a family member on February 22nd and was considered missing and endangered due a medical issue.

Flygare was last seen on February 19th at his home in the 5200 block of 20th Street. He was wearing a long sleeved blue and white checkered shirt and khaki pants

Family members tell us he has poor balance and slight paralysis in his face. He has grey hair, blue eyes, is 6’02” and weighs approximately 275 pounds.

Flygare does not drive, however he does have ties to Amarillo, Texas. Anyone who sees Flygare or who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

