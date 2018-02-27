LPD: Missing man found safe in Oklahoma

State Representative Ken King and Uber representatives will be in Levelland today for a ribbon cutting welcoming Uber to the town.
House Speaker Paul Ryan shows little interest in swift moves on guns, leaving it up to the Senate and President Donald Trump to push for a plan.
The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.
Mike Diaz's journey on Ink Master has come to an end. He and his wife took to Facebook to tell everyone what happened.
