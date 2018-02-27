LPD searching for missing, endangered man

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 58-year-old William Arnett Flygare. Flygare was reported missing by a family member on February 22nd and is considered missing and endangered due a medical issue.

Flygare was last seen on February 19th at his home in the 5200 block of 20th Street. He was wearing a long sleeved blue and white checkered shirt and khaki pants

Family members tell us he has poor balance and slight paralysis in his face. He has grey hair, blue eyes, is 6’02” and weighs approximately 275 pounds.

Flygare does not drive, however he does have ties to Amarillo, Texas. Anyone who sees Flygare or who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.