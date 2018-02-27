Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/27 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/27

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Here's Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores for Tuesday.

BOYS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Levelland 46
Seminole 61

Canadian 47
Shallowater 55

Morton 42
Forsan 60

New Home 48
Whitharral 44

Valley 64
Paducah 34

Borden County 74
Rankin 53

