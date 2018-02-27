Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/27

Here's Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores for Tuesday.

BOYS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Levelland 46

Seminole 61

Canadian 47

Shallowater 55

Morton 42

Forsan 60

New Home 48

Whitharral 44

Valley 64

Paducah 34

Borden County 74

Rankin 53

