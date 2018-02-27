Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/27

Here's Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores for Tuesday.
BOYS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Levelland 46
Seminole 61
Canadian 47
Shallowater 55
Morton 42
Forsan 60
New Home 48
Whitharral 44
Valley 64
Paducah 34
Borden County 74
Rankin 53
