Wind, fire danger on Wednesday

Wind, fire danger on Wednesday

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (AP) -

Another cold front with gusty winds, little change in temps and higher fire danger on Wednesday.

The latest cold front will not be that cold, but it will be windy. I expect winds from the west to southwest at 25-35 mph with possible gusts over 40 mph across the South Plains. Winds will be the strongest in the mid to late afternoon.

With winds that high and low humidity the fire danger will be high for the area Wednesday afternoon and early evening. At least the winds will decrease by Thursday morning and during the day on Thursday.

The afternoon temperatures will change little Wednesday afternoon, staying in the mid to upper 60s. However, in the wake of the cold front the daytime highs on Thursday will be lower with 50s in the northern south plains and low 60s for the Lubbock and Plainview region.

Friday and the weekend will bring a return of warmer temps and sunshine for the area.

