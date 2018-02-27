Hoop Madness Team of Week: Denver City Fillies

For the second time this season, the Denver City Mustangs are the Hoop Madness Team of the Week.
The 5th ranked Fillies beat No. 2 Glen Rose and No. 11 Abilene Wylie to win the regional and advance to the State Tournament in San Antonio.
Denver City meets No. 7 San Antonio Veterans Memorial 3 p.m. Friday in the State Semifinal.
Good luck to Denver City.
