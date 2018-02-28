LPD: Man taken to UMC after overnight shooting

Lubbock Police are on the scene of an overnight shooting near 60th Street and Avenue P Wednesday.

Police on the scene confirmed a 22-year-old man was shot. EMS responded to the scene around 4:00 am. The man was taken to UMC.

LPD says they are aware of suspects, but they have no one in custody at this time.

