LPD: Man taken to UMC after overnight shooting

LPD: Man taken to UMC after overnight shooting

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (AP) -

Lubbock Police are on the scene of an overnight shooting near 60th Street and Avenue P Wednesday. 

Police on the scene confirmed a 22-year-old man was shot. EMS responded to the scene around 4:00 am. The man was taken to UMC. 

LPD says they are aware of suspects, but they have no one in custody at this time. 

