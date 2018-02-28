Police: Argument spurs shooting, suspect wanted by police

The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.
House Speaker Paul Ryan shows little interest in swift moves on guns, leaving it up to the Senate and President Donald Trump to push for a plan.
Mike Diaz's journey on Ink Master has come to an end. He and his wife took to Facebook to tell everyone what happened.
Allstate ranks Lubbock the 12th Stormiest County in Texas based on the number of weather-related insurance claims. The insurer tallied the Top 25 Texas counties affected by severe weather, identifying areas with the highest frequencies of wind and hail-related property damage claims from 2007 through 2017.
