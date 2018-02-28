Police: Argument spurs shooting, suspect wanted by police

Police are searching for a suspect in a Wednesday morning shooting (Sources: Sydney Kessler, KCBD)

A 22-year-old man is recovering at University Medical Center after being shot Wednesday morning around 4 a.m.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of 60th Street.

Lubbock police say the man was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers believe the suspect and victim got into an argument when the suspect shot the victim and ran from the scene.

As of this time the suspect has not been found, and the case remains under investigation.

A description of the suspect has not been released to the public at this time.

