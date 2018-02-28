Your local need to know

A look at local, breaking, and upcoming events.
1. Shooting Investigation
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting, involving a 22 year old victim, near 60th Street and Avenue P.
2. Free Animal Adoptions
The Lubbock Animal Shelter is waiving pet adoption fees through Saturday.
3. ABC Pro Rodeo in Limbo
Rodeo organizers are exploring options in case voter choose to abandon the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.
4. Search for Missing Man
Lubbock police are searching for 58 year old William Flygare, who disappeared last Thursday.
5. Uber Arrives in Levelland
Uber is set to launch today in Levelland.
6. New Traffic Signal Installed
New traffic signal, at University Avenue and Mac Davis Lane, will flash yellow and red before becoming fully operational tomorrow.
