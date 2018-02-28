Your local need to know - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

By Lester Nelson, Producer
A look at local, breaking, and upcoming events.

1. Shooting Investigation

    Lubbock police are investigating a shooting, involving a 22 year old victim, near 60th Street and Avenue P.

2. Free Animal Adoptions

    The Lubbock Animal Shelter is waiving pet adoption fees through Saturday.

3. ABC Pro Rodeo in Limbo

    Rodeo organizers are exploring options in case voter choose to abandon the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.

4. Search for Missing Man

    Lubbock police are searching for 58 year old William Flygare, who disappeared last Thursday.

5. Uber Arrives in Levelland

    Uber is set to launch today in Levelland.

6. New Traffic Signal Installed

    New traffic signal, at University Avenue and Mac Davis Lane, will flash yellow and red before becoming fully operational tomorrow.

