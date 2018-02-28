Pay it Forward: Jackson Elementary

It's time for Pay it Forward!
This week KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union surprised a deserving teacher, Mrs. Chavez. She has been an educator for many years, and now teaches third graders at Jackson Elementary.
WesTex Federal Credit Union provided Mrs. Chavez with many supplies for her classroom and kids.
If you'd like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, you can fill out the form at kcbd.com/pif.
