Lubbock County Named 12th Stormiest County in Texas

Allstate ranks Lubbock the 12th Stormiest County in Texas based on the number of weather-related insurance claims. The insurer tallied the Top 25 Texas counties affected by severe weather, identifying areas with the highest frequencies of wind and hail-related property damage claims from 2007 through 2017.

Allstate ranks Collin, Denton and Midland counties at the top of the list for the number of wind and hail property damage claims. Smith, Jefferson and Montgomery counties rank the highest for the number of lightning claims.

Lubbock is the only county on the South Plains to make the list.

Top 25 Stormiest Counties in Texas

Collin Denton Midland El Paso Parker Tarrant Dallas Bell Johnson Fort Bend Bexar Lubbock Harris Randall Webb Smith Williamson Hidalgo Montgomery Travis Jefferson Galveston Brazoria Cameron Nueces

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.