Lubbock County Named 12th Stormiest County in Texas

By Lacey Nobles, Executive Producer
Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD) Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Allstate ranks Lubbock the 12th Stormiest County in Texas based on the number of weather-related insurance claims. The insurer tallied the Top 25 Texas counties affected by severe weather, identifying areas with the highest frequencies of wind and hail-related property damage claims from 2007 through 2017.

Allstate ranks Collin, Denton and Midland counties at the top of the list for the number of wind and hail property damage claims. Smith, Jefferson and Montgomery counties rank the highest for the number of lightning claims.

Lubbock is the only county on the South Plains to make the list.

Top 25 Stormiest Counties in Texas

  1. Collin
  2. Denton
  3. Midland
  4. El Paso
  5. Parker
  6. Tarrant
  7. Dallas
  8. Bell
  9. Johnson
  10. Fort Bend
  11. Bexar
  12. Lubbock
  13. Harris
  14. Randall
  15. Webb
  16. Smith
  17. Williamson
  18. Hidalgo
  19. Montgomery
  20. Travis
  21. Jefferson
  22. Galveston
  23. Brazoria
  24. Cameron
  25. Nueces 

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

