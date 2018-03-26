Extra Innings Scores: 3/26 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Extra Innings Scores: 3/26

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Extra Innings (Source: KCBD Graphic) Extra Innings (Source: KCBD Graphic)
(KCBD) -

Here's Pete with your baseball and softball scores for Monday.

BASEBALL

Crosbyton 0
New Deal 17

Abernathy 23
Ralls 5

Seagraves 0
New Home 14

Tahoka 5
Post 15

SpringLake-Earth 3
Floydada 13

Sundown 9
Smyer 0

Snyder 3
Brownwood 13

SOFTBALL

Abernathy 16
Hale Center 2

Sundown 0
Forsan 10

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly