Extra Innings Scores: 3/26

Here's Pete with your baseball and softball scores for Monday.
BASEBALL
Crosbyton 0
New Deal 17
Abernathy 23
Ralls 5
Seagraves 0
New Home 14
Tahoka 5
Post 15
SpringLake-Earth 3
Floydada 13
Sundown 9
Smyer 0
Snyder 3
Brownwood 13
SOFTBALL
Abernathy 16
Hale Center 2
Sundown 0
Forsan 10
