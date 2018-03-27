Extra Innings Scores: 3/27 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Extra Innings Scores: 3/27

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Extra Innings (Source: KCBD Graphic) Extra Innings (Source: KCBD Graphic)

Here's Pete with your baseball and softball scores for Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Rotan 4
Borden County 15

Ira 6
Roby 3

Forsan 5
Hermleigh 2

SOFTBALL

Roosevelt 12
Littlefield 11

Post 4
Borden County 1

River Road 11
Tulia 1

Slaton 16
Idalou 5

Hermleigh 1
Rotan 8

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly