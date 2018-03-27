Extra Innings Scores: 3/27

Here's Pete with your baseball and softball scores for Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Rotan 4
Borden County 15
Ira 6
Roby 3
Forsan 5
Hermleigh 2
SOFTBALL
Roosevelt 12
Littlefield 11
Post 4
Borden County 1
River Road 11
Tulia 1
Slaton 16
Idalou 5
Hermleigh 1
Rotan 8
