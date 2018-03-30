Extra Innings Scores: 3/30

Here's Pete with your softball and baseball scores for Friday.
BASEBALL
Coronado 7
Lubbock High 0
New Home 11
O’Donnell 0
Ira 15
Rotan 3
Borden County 12
Forsan 4
Floydada 10
Hale Center 7
Floydada 1
Hale Center 11
Ralls 4
Olton 5
Ralls 10
Olton 3
Slaton 4
Littlefield 2
Roosevelt 9
Muleshoe 6
Kress 13
Claude 2
Denver City 7
Levelland 4
Idalou 4
Shallowater 14
Plainview 8
Dumas 7
Abilene Wylie 7
Sweetwater 0
Morton 3
Sundown 9
Estacado 12
Brownfield 3
Hermleigh 5
Roby 6
Post 16
Seagraves 1
Odessa Permian 4
Lubbock Christian 3
Lamesa 8
Seminole 1
SOFTBALL
Abilene Cooper 1
Lubbock High 3
Post 18
Forsan 14
Slaton 17
Littlefield 4
Floydada 7
Ralls 14
Canyon 7
Hereford 1
Estacado 3
Brownfield 13
Roosevelt 12
Muleshoe 2
Idalou 11
Shallowater 16
Tulia 16
Childress 22
Westbrook 8
Seagraves 10
Westbrook 4
Seagraves 20
Sundown 13
Ira 8
Levelland 17
Denver City 3
Seminole 4
Lamesa 0
Lake View 2
Monterey 32
Tahoka 1
Borden County 16
Hale Center 2
New Deal 12
