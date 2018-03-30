Extra Innings Scores: 3/30 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Extra Innings Scores: 3/30

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
(KCBD) -

Here's Pete with your softball and baseball scores for Friday.

BASEBALL

Coronado 7
Lubbock High 0

New Home 11
O’Donnell 0

Ira 15
Rotan 3

Borden County 12
Forsan 4

Floydada 10
Hale Center 7

Floydada 1
Hale Center 11

Ralls 4
Olton 5

Ralls 10
Olton 3

Slaton 4
Littlefield 2

Roosevelt 9
Muleshoe 6

Kress 13
Claude 2

Denver City 7
Levelland 4

Idalou 4
Shallowater 14

Plainview 8
Dumas 7

Abilene Wylie 7
Sweetwater 0

Morton 3
Sundown 9

Estacado 12
Brownfield 3

Hermleigh 5
Roby 6

Post 16
Seagraves 1

Odessa Permian 4
Lubbock Christian 3

Lamesa 8
Seminole 1

SOFTBALL

Abilene Cooper 1
Lubbock High 3

Post 18
Forsan 14

Slaton 17
Littlefield 4

Floydada 7
Ralls 14

Canyon 7
Hereford 1

Estacado 3
Brownfield 13

Roosevelt 12
Muleshoe 2

Idalou 11
Shallowater 16

Tulia 16
Childress 22

Westbrook 8
Seagraves 10

Westbrook 4
Seagraves 20

Sundown 13
Ira 8

Levelland 17
Denver City 3

Seminole 4
Lamesa 0

Lake View 2
Monterey 32

Tahoka 1
Borden County 16

Hale Center 2
New Deal 12

