Extra Innings Scores: 3/30

Here's Pete with your softball and baseball scores for Friday.

BASEBALL

Coronado 7

Lubbock High 0

New Home 11

O’Donnell 0

Ira 15

Rotan 3

Borden County 12

Forsan 4

Floydada 10

Hale Center 7

Floydada 1

Hale Center 11

Ralls 4

Olton 5

Ralls 10

Olton 3

Slaton 4

Littlefield 2

Roosevelt 9

Muleshoe 6

Kress 13

Claude 2

Denver City 7

Levelland 4

Idalou 4

Shallowater 14

Plainview 8

Dumas 7

Abilene Wylie 7

Sweetwater 0

Morton 3

Sundown 9

Estacado 12

Brownfield 3

Hermleigh 5

Roby 6

Post 16

Seagraves 1

Odessa Permian 4

Lubbock Christian 3

Lamesa 8

Seminole 1

SOFTBALL

Abilene Cooper 1

Lubbock High 3

Post 18

Forsan 14

Slaton 17

Littlefield 4

Floydada 7

Ralls 14

Canyon 7

Hereford 1

Estacado 3

Brownfield 13

Roosevelt 12

Muleshoe 2

Idalou 11

Shallowater 16

Tulia 16

Childress 22

Westbrook 8

Seagraves 10

Westbrook 4

Seagraves 20

Sundown 13

Ira 8

Levelland 17

Denver City 3

Seminole 4

Lamesa 0

Lake View 2

Monterey 32

Tahoka 1

Borden County 16

Hale Center 2

New Deal 12

