Extra Innings Scores: 4/2 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Extra Innings Scores: 4/2

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Extra Innings (Source: KCBD Graphic) Extra Innings (Source: KCBD Graphic)

Here's Pete with your baseball and softball scores for Monday.

BASEBALL

Amarillo 7
Plainview 3

Muleshoe 1
Slaton 13

Morton 0
New Home 27

Littlefield 3
Idalou 10

Tulia 26
Friona 1

Hermleigh 1
Ira 11

Toby 2
Borden County 12

Seagraves 7
Smyer 17

Sundown 10
Tahoka 9

Shallowater 15
Roosevelt 0

Childress 12
Dimmitt 7

SOFTBALL

Muleshoe 3
Slaton 14

Shallowater 19
Roosevelt 5

Ira 9
Post 13

Littlefield 16
Idalou 17

