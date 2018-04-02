Extra Innings Scores: 4/2

Here's Pete with your baseball and softball scores for Monday.
BASEBALL
Amarillo 7
Plainview 3
Muleshoe 1
Slaton 13
Morton 0
New Home 27
Littlefield 3
Idalou 10
Tulia 26
Friona 1
Hermleigh 1
Ira 11
Toby 2
Borden County 12
Seagraves 7
Smyer 17
Sundown 10
Tahoka 9
Shallowater 15
Roosevelt 0
Childress 12
Dimmitt 7
SOFTBALL
Muleshoe 3
Slaton 14
Shallowater 19
Roosevelt 5
Ira 9
Post 13
Littlefield 16
Idalou 17
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.