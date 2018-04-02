Extra Innings Scores: 4/2

Here's Pete with your baseball and softball scores for Monday.

BASEBALL

Amarillo 7

Plainview 3

Muleshoe 1

Slaton 13

Morton 0

New Home 27

Littlefield 3

Idalou 10

Tulia 26

Friona 1

Hermleigh 1

Ira 11

Toby 2

Borden County 12

Seagraves 7

Smyer 17

Sundown 10

Tahoka 9

Shallowater 15

Roosevelt 0

Childress 12

Dimmitt 7

SOFTBALL

Muleshoe 3

Slaton 14

Shallowater 19

Roosevelt 5

Ira 9

Post 13

Littlefield 16

Idalou 17

