Extra Innings Scores: 4/3 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Extra Innings Scores: 4/3

Posted by Devin Ward, Sports Reporter
Extra Innings (Source: KCBD Graphic) Extra Innings (Source: KCBD Graphic)

Here's Devin with your baseball and softball scores for Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Tascosa 2
Frenship 3

Coronado 14
Lake View 2

Lockney – Canceled
Ralls

Plainview 3
Amarillo High 7

Brownfield 1
Denver City 25

Crosbyton 12
Olton 8

Lubbock Cooper 1
Lubbock High 0

Midland Trinity 1
Lubbock Christian 21

New Deal 0
Floydada 6

North Carolina 15
Trinity Christian 7

Levelland 15
Lamesa 3

SOFTBALL

Tascosa 2
Frenship 12

Monterey 0
Lubbock High 10

Coronado 5
Abilene Cooper 2

SA Lake View 0
Lubbock Cooper 24

Estacado 0
Seminole 26

Brownfield 9
Denver City 5

Levelland 11
Lamesa 9

Hereford 3
Plainview 0

Borden County 15
Seagraves 0

Forsan 12
Tahoka 13

Hermleigh 22
Lubbock Titans 7

New Deal 0
Abernathy 10

