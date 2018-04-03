Extra Innings Scores: 4/3

Here's Devin with your baseball and softball scores for Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Tascosa 2

Frenship 3

Coronado 14

Lake View 2

Lockney – Canceled

Ralls

Plainview 3

Amarillo High 7

Brownfield 1

Denver City 25

Crosbyton 12

Olton 8

Lubbock Cooper 1

Lubbock High 0

Midland Trinity 1

Lubbock Christian 21

New Deal 0

Floydada 6

North Carolina 15

Trinity Christian 7

Levelland 15

Lamesa 3

SOFTBALL

Tascosa 2

Frenship 12

Monterey 0

Lubbock High 10

Coronado 5

Abilene Cooper 2

SA Lake View 0

Lubbock Cooper 24

Estacado 0

Seminole 26

Brownfield 9

Denver City 5

Levelland 11

Lamesa 9

Hereford 3

Plainview 0

Borden County 15

Seagraves 0

Forsan 12

Tahoka 13

Hermleigh 22

Lubbock Titans 7

New Deal 0

Abernathy 10

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.