Extra Innings Scores: 4/3

Here's Devin with your baseball and softball scores for Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Tascosa 2
Frenship 3
Coronado 14
Lake View 2
Lockney – Canceled
Ralls
Plainview 3
Amarillo High 7
Brownfield 1
Denver City 25
Crosbyton 12
Olton 8
Lubbock Cooper 1
Lubbock High 0
Midland Trinity 1
Lubbock Christian 21
New Deal 0
Floydada 6
North Carolina 15
Trinity Christian 7
Levelland 15
Lamesa 3
SOFTBALL
Tascosa 2
Frenship 12
Monterey 0
Lubbock High 10
Coronado 5
Abilene Cooper 2
SA Lake View 0
Lubbock Cooper 24
Estacado 0
Seminole 26
Brownfield 9
Denver City 5
Levelland 11
Lamesa 9
Hereford 3
Plainview 0
Borden County 15
Seagraves 0
Forsan 12
Tahoka 13
Hermleigh 22
Lubbock Titans 7
New Deal 0
Abernathy 10
