Extra Innings Scores: 4/6

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Here's Pete with your softball and baseball scores for Friday.

SOFTBALL

Lubbock Cooper 8
Lubbock High 6

Shallowater 14
Littlefield 2

Slaton 12
Roosevelt 10

Abilene Wylie 6
Snyder 2

Lubbock Titans 21
Tahoka 17

Levelland 0
Seminole 6

Brownfield 6
Lamesa 5

Estacado 3
Denver City 24

Arlington Pantego 1
Trinity Christian 17

Arlington Pantego 0
Trinity Christian 18

Dumas 8
Plainview 18

Coronado 18
Lake View 0

Frenship 6
Odessa Permian 2

BASEBALL

Olton 0
Floydada 3

Olton 5
Floydada 11

Ira 8
Forsan 6

Hale Center 2
New Deal 7

Hale Center 2
New Deal 12

Littlefield 2
Shallowater 12

Hermleigh 1
Borden County 6

Abilene Cooper 2
Monterey 3

Lubbock High 0
Lubbock Cooper 1

RJ Reynolds NC 2
Lubbock Christian 5

RJ Reynolds NC 2
Lubbock Christian 7

Levelland 11
Seminole 1

Trinity Christian 10
Midland Trinity 0

Abilene Wylie 8
Snyder 7

Lake View 0
Coronado 10

Roosevelt 11
Slaton 4

Estacado 8
Denver City 5

Brownfield 2
Lamesa 4

