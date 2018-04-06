Extra Innings Scores: 4/6

Here's Pete with your softball and baseball scores for Friday.

SOFTBALL

Lubbock Cooper 8

Lubbock High 6

Shallowater 14

Littlefield 2

Slaton 12

Roosevelt 10

Abilene Wylie 6

Snyder 2

Lubbock Titans 21

Tahoka 17

Levelland 0

Seminole 6

Brownfield 6

Lamesa 5

Estacado 3

Denver City 24

Arlington Pantego 1

Trinity Christian 17

Arlington Pantego 0

Trinity Christian 18

Dumas 8

Plainview 18

Coronado 18

Lake View 0

Frenship 6

Odessa Permian 2

BASEBALL

Olton 0

Floydada 3

Olton 5

Floydada 11

Ira 8

Forsan 6

Hale Center 2

New Deal 7

Hale Center 2

New Deal 12

Littlefield 2

Shallowater 12

Hermleigh 1

Borden County 6

Abilene Cooper 2

Monterey 3

Lubbock High 0

Lubbock Cooper 1

RJ Reynolds NC 2

Lubbock Christian 5

RJ Reynolds NC 2

Lubbock Christian 7

Levelland 11

Seminole 1

Trinity Christian 10

Midland Trinity 0

Abilene Wylie 8

Snyder 7

Lake View 0

Coronado 10

Roosevelt 11

Slaton 4

Estacado 8

Denver City 5

Brownfield 2

Lamesa 4

