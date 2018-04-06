Extra Innings Scores: 4/6

Here's Pete with your softball and baseball scores for Friday.
SOFTBALL
Lubbock Cooper 8
Lubbock High 6
Shallowater 14
Littlefield 2
Slaton 12
Roosevelt 10
Abilene Wylie 6
Snyder 2
Lubbock Titans 21
Tahoka 17
Levelland 0
Seminole 6
Brownfield 6
Lamesa 5
Estacado 3
Denver City 24
Arlington Pantego 1
Trinity Christian 17
Arlington Pantego 0
Trinity Christian 18
Dumas 8
Plainview 18
Coronado 18
Lake View 0
Frenship 6
Odessa Permian 2
BASEBALL
Olton 0
Floydada 3
Olton 5
Floydada 11
Ira 8
Forsan 6
Hale Center 2
New Deal 7
Hale Center 2
New Deal 12
Littlefield 2
Shallowater 12
Hermleigh 1
Borden County 6
Abilene Cooper 2
Monterey 3
Lubbock High 0
Lubbock Cooper 1
RJ Reynolds NC 2
Lubbock Christian 5
RJ Reynolds NC 2
Lubbock Christian 7
Levelland 11
Seminole 1
Trinity Christian 10
Midland Trinity 0
Abilene Wylie 8
Snyder 7
Lake View 0
Coronado 10
Roosevelt 11
Slaton 4
Estacado 8
Denver City 5
Brownfield 2
Lamesa 4
