Extra Innings Scores: 4/10 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Extra Innings Scores: 4/10

Posted by Devin Ward, Sports Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Extra Innings (Source: KCBD Graphic) Extra Innings (Source: KCBD Graphic)
(KCBD) -

Here's Devin with your scores from Tuesday night's action on the diamond.

BASEBALL:

Lockney 0
Floydada 12

Smyer 10
New Home 11

Ralls – Cancelled
Crosbyton

Idalou 11
Roosevelt 0

Shallowater 16
Slaton 3

Littlefield 7
Muleshoe 12

Lamesa 0
Estacado 2

Levelland 9
Brownfield 7

Seminole 6
Denver City 20

Lubbock Christian 12
San Jacinto 4

Post 19
Morton 2

Sundown 19
O’Donnell 0

Tahoka 19
Seagraves 4

Olton 2
SpringLake-Earth 15

Ira 16
Borden County 11

Hale Center 4
Abernathy 11

SOFTBALL:

Lamesa 21
Estacado 3

Seminole 13
Denver City 1

Littelfield 7
Muleshoe 2

Levelland 6
Brownfield 1

Ralls 1
Abernathy 9

Forsan 6
Borden County 8

Idalou 8
Roosevelt 3

Shallowater 8
Slaton 7

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly