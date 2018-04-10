Extra Innings Scores: 4/10

Here's Devin with your scores from Tuesday night's action on the diamond.
BASEBALL:
Lockney 0
Floydada 12
Smyer 10
New Home 11
Ralls – Cancelled
Crosbyton
Idalou 11
Roosevelt 0
Shallowater 16
Slaton 3
Littlefield 7
Muleshoe 12
Lamesa 0
Estacado 2
Levelland 9
Brownfield 7
Seminole 6
Denver City 20
Lubbock Christian 12
San Jacinto 4
Post 19
Morton 2
Sundown 19
O’Donnell 0
Tahoka 19
Seagraves 4
Olton 2
SpringLake-Earth 15
Ira 16
Borden County 11
Hale Center 4
Abernathy 11
SOFTBALL:
Lamesa 21
Estacado 3
Seminole 13
Denver City 1
Littelfield 7
Muleshoe 2
Levelland 6
Brownfield 1
Ralls 1
Abernathy 9
Forsan 6
Borden County 8
Idalou 8
Roosevelt 3
Shallowater 8
Slaton 7
