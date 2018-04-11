Airport improvements to impact parking

Provided by City of Lubbock

The Consolidated Rental Car Project at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport is underway. This project will create a dedicated ready and return area for rental car customers close to the terminal, just east of the entrance to baggage claim 2.

Construction will impact customer parking at the terminal. The short term parking entrance located at the southwest corner of the parking lot is now closed. The parking lot operator, Republic Parking, will block empty spaces in the southwest section in preparation for the reconfiguration of both the short and long term parking areas. All parking in the southwest section of the parking lot will not be allowed starting May 3. (Click Here) for map.

Customers are asked not to move traffic cones or barricades in the parking lot and to use caution when walking or driving near the construction area. Work in the parking lot is scheduled to be completed on June 29.

Additional long term parking is available on the top deck of the parking garage. Off-site parking is also available at Shelter Park located at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Regis Street. Shuttle service to the terminal is available from both locations.