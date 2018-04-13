Extra Innings Scores: 4/13

Here's Pete with your softball and baseball scores for Friday night.
BASEBALL
Frenship 9
Odessa Permian 6
Valley 2
Nazareth 14 4th inning/postponed till Monday
Lubbock Christian 4
Abilene 7
Lake View 3
Lubbock 7
Borden County 24
Rotan 4
Morton 19
Seagraves 15
Caprock 10
Plainview 14
New Home 1
Sundown 24
Denver City 4
Lamesa 1
Roosevelt 10
Littlefield 11
Estacado 5
Levelland 3
Snyder 3
Sweetwater 10
Abilene Cooper 1
Lubbock Cooper 3
Coronado 11
Monterey 3
Muleshoe 7
Shallowater 12
New Deal 13
Olton 1
New Deal
Olton postponed till noon Saturday
Crosbyton 2
Abernathy 11
Crosbyton 0
Abernathy 17
SOFTBALL
Slaton
Idalou postponed till noon Saturday
Snyder 1
Sweetwater 6
Tahoka 0
Post 10
Muleshoe 9
Shallowater 19
Roosevelt 12
Littlefield 15
Denver City 0
Lamesa 6
Estacado 3
Levelland 13
Caprock 11
Plainview 9
Abilene Cooper 3
Lubbock Cooper 13
New Deal 18
Ralls 19
Lake View 0
Lubbock 21
Coronado 20
Monterey 3
Seminole 15
Brownfield 2
Tulia 2
River Road 26
Frenship
Midland Lee postponed until 4:30pm Monday
