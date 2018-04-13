Extra Innings Scores: 4/13

Here's Pete with your softball and baseball scores for Friday night.

BASEBALL

Frenship 9

Odessa Permian 6

Valley 2

Nazareth 14 4th inning/postponed till Monday

Lubbock Christian 4

Abilene 7

Lake View 3

Lubbock 7

Borden County 24

Rotan 4

Morton 19

Seagraves 15

Caprock 10

Plainview 14

New Home 1

Sundown 24

Denver City 4

Lamesa 1

Roosevelt 10

Littlefield 11

Estacado 5

Levelland 3

Snyder 3

Sweetwater 10

Abilene Cooper 1

Lubbock Cooper 3

Coronado 11

Monterey 3

Muleshoe 7

Shallowater 12

New Deal 13

Olton 1

New Deal

Olton postponed till noon Saturday

Crosbyton 2

Abernathy 11

Crosbyton 0

Abernathy 17

SOFTBALL

Slaton

Idalou postponed till noon Saturday

Snyder 1

Sweetwater 6

Tahoka 0

Post 10

Muleshoe 9

Shallowater 19

Roosevelt 12

Littlefield 15

Denver City 0

Lamesa 6

Estacado 3

Levelland 13

Caprock 11

Plainview 9

Abilene Cooper 3

Lubbock Cooper 13

New Deal 18

Ralls 19

Lake View 0

Lubbock 21

Coronado 20

Monterey 3

Seminole 15

Brownfield 2

Tulia 2

River Road 26

Frenship

Midland Lee postponed until 4:30pm Monday

