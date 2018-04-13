Extra Innings Scores: 4/13 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Extra Innings Scores: 4/13

Pete Christy, Sports Director
Here's Pete with your softball and baseball scores for Friday night.

BASEBALL

Frenship 9
Odessa Permian 6

Valley 2
Nazareth 14 4th inning/postponed till Monday

Lubbock Christian 4
Abilene 7

Lake View 3
Lubbock 7

Borden County 24
Rotan 4

Morton 19
Seagraves 15

Caprock 10
Plainview 14

New Home 1
Sundown 24

Denver City 4
Lamesa 1

Roosevelt 10
Littlefield 11

Estacado 5
Levelland 3

Snyder 3
Sweetwater 10

Abilene Cooper 1
Lubbock Cooper 3

Coronado 11
Monterey 3

Muleshoe 7
Shallowater 12

New Deal 13
Olton 1

New Deal
Olton postponed till noon Saturday

Crosbyton 2
Abernathy 11

Crosbyton 0
Abernathy 17

SOFTBALL

Slaton
Idalou postponed till noon Saturday

Snyder 1
Sweetwater 6

Tahoka 0
Post 10

Muleshoe 9
Shallowater 19

Roosevelt 12
Littlefield 15

Denver City 0
Lamesa 6

Estacado 3
Levelland 13

Caprock 11
Plainview 9

Abilene Cooper 3
Lubbock Cooper 13

New Deal 18
Ralls 19

Lake View 0
Lubbock 21

Coronado 20
Monterey 3

Seminole 15
Brownfield 2

Tulia 2
River Road 26

Frenship
Midland Lee  postponed until 4:30pm Monday

