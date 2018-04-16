Slain Texas Tech officer buried at sea today

Officials with the St. Augustine Police Department, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, Flagler County Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in Florida honored Texas Tech University Police Officer Floyd East Jr. this morning and escorted him to his final resting place.

Officer Floyd East Jr. was shot and killed in the Texas Tech campus police department on Oct. 9, 2017.

Officer East had been with the TTU Police Department since 2014, but had only been on the Lubbock campus since May 1, 2017.

Texas Tech police made a student welfare check at the Talkington Residence Hall late Monday afternoon. When the officers entered the room of 19-year-old freshman Hollis A. Daniels, officers found evidence of drug paraphernalia. Daniels was arrested and taken to the Texas Tech Police Department. While at the police department, officials say Daniels pulled a gun and fatally shot Officer East.

Officer East will be buried at sea today off the coast of St. Augustine. His remains arrived in Jacksonville, FL on Thursday.

A boat procession started at 9 a.m. CST to take Officer East to his final resting place.

He is not from Florida, but his family told WJXT News4Jax East loved the sea and was a certified SCUBA diver and would spend any time he could on the water. They also told WJXT, months before he died, he spoke to them about being buried at sea.

His family has made it a reality with Eternal Reefs.

Eternal Reefs are permanent living legacies that memorialize the passing of a loved one by helping to preserve and protect the marine environment for the benefit of future generations.

His ashes will live eight miles off the coast of St. Augustine.

According to EternalReefs.com, the cremated remains or "cremains" of an individual are incorporated into an environmentally-safe cement mixture designed to create artificial reef formations. The Eternal Reefs are then placed in the permitted ocean location selected by the individual, friend or family member.

Everything Eternal Reefs does is permitted through a number of local, state and federal agencies. Eternal Reefs are only placed on reef sites designated for development as recreational reefs for fishing and diving. These are public reefs and are enjoyed by everyone. The Eternal Reefs process for including cremated remains has been approved by the US E.P.A. In making an Eternal Reef, we can use all, some or none of the cremated remains and we frequently include pets with their other family members.

His family shared this statement with WJXT News4Jax explaining how the historic city has qualities he treasured:

It has pristine beaches, is a historical site with pirates, conquistadores, claims to having the Fountain of Youth, Ghosts, and Ripley’s Believe It or Not. All things Floyd loved. He was always learning and sharing fun facts.

