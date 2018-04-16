2 men accused of poaching mule deer bucks in Lynn County - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

2 men accused of poaching mule deer bucks in Lynn County

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Lubbock District Game Wardens Arrest Two Men Following Felony Charges in Lynn County Poaching Case (Source: Texas Game Warden)
(Source: Texas Game Warden) (Source: Texas Game Warden)
LYNN COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

Two men have been charged with eight crimes each after being accused of illegally killing three mule deer bucks in Lynn County.

Officials say local game wardens received information about several mule deer bucks that had been shot at night on January 6, 2018. 

During the investigation they learned 22-year-old Jacob Hildebrand of Terry County and 21-year-old John Redecop of Dawson County had allegedly killed three mule deer bucks at night, on private property without permission and with the use of a spotlight.

The deer carcasses were dumped in a wasteful manner, according to officials.

Hildebrand and Redecop were indicted by a grand jury on April 3, 2018. They were arrested on those felony warrants late Sunday by a team of game wardens. In total, each individual has been charged with three state jail felonies and eight Class A misdemeanors. Additionally, civil restitution has been filed for the loss of the deer, which totals approximately $11,237.

The deer were shot in Lynn County, East of the Terry county line. Terry County’s mule deer season ended on November 26, 2017 and Lynn county has no legal season to hunt mule deer.

Lubbock district public information officer Aaron Sims explains that despite perception that poaching is thought to have been something of the past, incidents like this occur throughout the year.

“By far, the majority of hunters today follow the law and work to preserve wildlife for future generations. Unfortunately, there are individuals that roll the dice and take a chance at being caught hunting illegally. Area wardens often patrol late at night to deter these types of illegal activities. Fortunately, landowners, farmers, and good sportsmen assist wardens by keeping their eyes and ears open, and report possible suspicious activity."

Sims wants people to know that any future crimes such as this will be fully investigated and charges will be filed to the fullest extent of the law.

Tips can be anonymously reported via the Operation Game Thief hotline by calling 1-800-792-4263. OGT offers rewards of up to $1,000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction for a wildlife crime.

