April is National Safe Digging Month: Call 811 before you dig

Information provided by the Texas Pipeline Awareness Alliance

In observance of National Safe Digging Month in April, the Texas Pipeline Awareness Alliance today announced results from a recent national survey. The results revealed that 36 percent of homeowners who plan to dig this year for projects like landscaping, installing a fence or mailbox, or building a deck, pond or patio and other DIY projects, will put themselves and their communities at risk by not calling 811 a few days beforehand to learn the approximate location of underground utilities.

Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in serious injuries, service disruptions and costly repairs when gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines are damaged.

The national public opinion survey of homeowners conducted in February by the Common Ground Alliance (CGA), the national association dedicated to protecting underground utility lines, people who dig near them, and their communities, also revealed that 47 percent of homeowners who plan to dig this year have no experience with the 811call before you dig process. The most popular planned projects cited among surveyed homeowners include:

Planting a tree or shrub (63 percent)

Building a fence (35 percent)

Building a patio or deck (28 percent)

Installing a mailbox (16 percent)

As part of National Safe Digging Month, the Texas Pipeline Awareness Alliance encourages homeowners to take the following steps when planning a digging project this spring:

Always call 811 a few days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property.

Plan ahead. Call on Monday or Tuesday for work planned for an upcoming weekend, providing ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked.

Confirm that all lines have been marked.

Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings.

If a contractor has been hired, confirm that a call to 811 has been made. Don’t allow work to begin if the lines aren’t marked.

Visit www.pipeline-safety.org for complete info.

.