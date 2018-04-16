New traffic signal installed at 49th and MLK

The City of Lubbock has completed the installation of a new emergency vehicle traffic signal at 49th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Tuesday morning, April, 17th, the traffic signal will begin operating. The signal will stay green for northbound and southbound traffic until it is necessary to stop traffic on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in order to allow emergency vehicles to enter or exit Fire Station 10.

The City urges drivers to be aware of the change and use caution while driving through the intersection.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.