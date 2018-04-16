Portions of 19th Street to be closed Tuesday for Overton water l - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Portions of 19th Street to be closed Tuesday for Overton water line replacement

Beginning Tuesday, April 17 the City of Lubbock with Deerwood Construction Inc. will begin construction of a water line in the alley between Avenue R and Avenue Q from 17th Street to 19th Street.

During the duration of construction, the eastbound left turn lane of 19th Street will be closed, the southern westbound lane of 19th Street will be closed and alley access will be restricted.

This phase of the project will restrict access for traffic along 19th Street from Avenue R to Avenue Q. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction if possible and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction area.

