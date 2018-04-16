Grant Little named Big 12 Player of the Week

Red Raider sophomore outfielder Grant Little has been named Big 12 Player of the Week. This is Littles' first award this year, but the second of his career.

Over the weekend, Grant Little racked up nine hits in his 18-at-bats, which included two doubles and two home runs.

Friday was a special day for the Midland native, as he went four for five with two dingers, featuring his first grand slam.

In all Little had nine RBI's in Friday's contest - the first by a Big 12 player this season, matching a school record at Texas Tech.

Over the weekend, Red Raiders plated 56 runs against Kansas State, the most ever in a Big 12 Conference series for Texas Tech.

The previous best was back in 2014, when the Texas Tech tallied 37 runs in one series.

