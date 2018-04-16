Levelland woman found dead in Abilene

The body of 20-year-old Jeannie Quinn of Levelland, reported missing on April 15, was found in Abilene on Tuesday.

Abilene police say a citizen found her body in the general location of North 10th and Marigold Street around 6 p.m.

The Hockley County Sheriff's Office released a statement Wednesday, saying "Due to the nature of where the body was located, and other circumstances, detectives are working this as a suspicious death."

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Hockley County Sheriff's Office at (806) 894-3126.

