Area Teams in the new High School Baseball & Softball State Rankings

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Extra Innings
LUBBOCK, TX

Here's a list of area teams in the newest high school baseball and softball rankings.

BASEBALL

6A
Frenship #4 (24-4)

3A
Shallowater #4 (19-1)

2A
Post #4 (15-1)

1A
Nazareth #3

SOFTBALL

6A
Frenship Honorable Mention

5A
Lubbock Cooper #23

4A
Seminole #22

3A
Shallowater Honorable Mention

2A
Post #25
Borden County Honorable Mention
Abernathy Honorable Mention

Powered by Frankly