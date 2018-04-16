Area Teams in the new High School Baseball & Softball State Rankings

The Seattle Seahawks have selected Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin in the fifth round of the NFL draft.
Texas Tech had a solid pitching effort Saturday afternoon, as the Red Raiders only gave up one-hit to the Horned Frogs.
Here is Devin with all of your high school softball scores:
We are just a few hours since the end of the 2018 NFL Draft and former Texas Tech players that weren’t drafted have already found their new homes.
For the fourth straight year, the No. 14 Women's Tennis team advanced to the final match of the Big 12 Championship after defeating No. 7 Oklahoma State, 4-1, on Saturday.
