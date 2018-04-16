Crews demolishing Villa Town Motel after fire destroys building - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Crews demolishing Villa Town Motel after fire destroys building

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

First responders are still on the scene of a two-alarm fire at the Villa Town Motel, 5401 Ave Q S Dr. LFR says they received the first alarm at 5:01 p.m. Monday and called for a second alarm at 5:12 p.m. More than 17 hours later, crews were still fighting the hot-spots.

On Tuesday morning, crews began to tear down the building.

This was the second fire LFR responded to at this location on Monday.

The first was in the restaurant, at the opposite end of the building, at 9:57 a.m. The Lubbock Fire Marshal has ruled that to be an incendiary fire and they are asking for public help to determine the cause.

Lubbock Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Holland says the most recent fire started on the north side and has traveled the length of the building in the atrium.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighting efforts were still underway into Monday evening.

If you have any information, LFR asks that you call the Fire Marshal's office at 806-775-2646.

