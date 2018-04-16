Crews demolishing Villa Town Motel after fire destroys building

T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies.
A few dozen superheroes lifted 'Avengers: Infinity War' to a record $250 million in ticket sales over the weekend, narrowly surpassing 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' for the highest opening weekend of all-time.
Officials say a man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.
The Seattle Seahawks have selected Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin in the fifth round of the NFL draft.
Early voting continues through May 1.
