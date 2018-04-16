Lubbock police searching for suspects accused of using stolen cr - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock police searching for suspects accused of using stolen credit cards

Source: Lubbock Police Department
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police are searching for two suspects accused of using stolen credit cards at several businesses back on March 20.

After the victim lost his wallet, police say the two suspects were able to make purchases at several stores including Walmart, Raider Liquor, Little Caesars and some smoke shops.

After grabbing a pizza, they tried to buy cigarettes and lottery tickets. The card was declined at 7-Eleven and the suspects were caught on camera.

Police tell us the suspect even tried to buy a bike at a pawn shop, but the card was declined.

Police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect's distinct hair cut. He also has a tattoo sleeve on his left arm.

If you know anything about these two, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and they may be eligible for a cash reward.

