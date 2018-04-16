Season in Review: Texas Tech Basketball

Red Raider fans will remember this basketball season for a lifetime, and so will these players.

"It was a remarkable season," Senior Justin Gray said. "It was definitely something that I am never going to forget about and certainly these guys won't either."

"This ride was amazing," Senior Keenan Evans said. "I don't have any regrets from this season."

Red Raider seniors will always remember the ride.

It all started their sophomore season under Tubby Smith, making it to the NCAA Tournament.

Then their senior season, making it all the way to the Elite 8 for the first time in program history.

"It was just amazing going to the Elite 8, and do something that Tech hasn't done in a while," Evans said. "Which was the Sweet 16, but to get past that is just an honor. You know, I can‘t wait to see that banner go up."

The two players tallied 2,415 points between them in their Red Raider basketball careers.

Evans piled up 1,571 career points, which ranks 13th on Texas Tech's all-time list, while Gray finished with 844 points.

Of course, Keenan Evans looks to take his shot at the next level.

But something you might have not known: Justin Gray was debating on going to Medical School after his playing career ended at Texas Tech.

"It definitely still is an option when the basketball stops bouncing," Gray said. "As for right now, I definitely just want to focus on basketball. I am just trying to get right, and trying to get healthy. Just see where basketball takes me."

