Extra Innings Scores: 4/16

Here's Pete with your softball and baseball scores for Monday.
SOFTBALL
Shallowater 17
Idalou 0
Ralls 12
Crosbyton 2
Littlefield 1
Slaton 5
Muleshoe 3
Roosevelt 5
BASEBALL
Idalou 7
Shallowater 18
SpringLake-Earth 3
Ralls 15
SpringLake-Earth 4
Ralls 10
Valley 13
Nazareth 16
Littlefield 2
Slaton 12
Muleshoe 7
Roosevelt 6 10/F
Lubbock Christian 4
Trinity Christian 1
Childress 11
River Road 14
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.