Extra Innings Scores: 4/16 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Extra Innings Scores: 4/16

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Extra Innings (Source: KCBD Graphic) Extra Innings (Source: KCBD Graphic)
(KCBD) -

Here's Pete with your softball and baseball scores for Monday.

SOFTBALL

Shallowater 17
Idalou 0

Ralls 12
Crosbyton 2

Littlefield 1
Slaton 5

Muleshoe 3
Roosevelt 5

BASEBALL

Idalou 7
Shallowater 18

SpringLake-Earth 3
Ralls 15

SpringLake-Earth 4
Ralls 10

Valley 13
Nazareth 16

Littlefield 2
Slaton 12

Muleshoe 7
Roosevelt 6 10/F

Lubbock Christian 4
Trinity Christian 1

Childress 11
River Road 14

