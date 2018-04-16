Extra Innings Scores: 4/16

Here's Pete with your softball and baseball scores for Monday.

SOFTBALL

Shallowater 17

Idalou 0

Ralls 12

Crosbyton 2

Littlefield 1

Slaton 5

Muleshoe 3

Roosevelt 5

BASEBALL

Idalou 7

Shallowater 18

SpringLake-Earth 3

Ralls 15

SpringLake-Earth 4

Ralls 10

Valley 13

Nazareth 16

Littlefield 2

Slaton 12

Muleshoe 7

Roosevelt 6 10/F

Lubbock Christian 4

Trinity Christian 1

Childress 11

River Road 14

