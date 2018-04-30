TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads blocked off near 54th St, Quaker Ave after water line break

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - At approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, a utility contractor bored into a city water main at the intersection of Quaker Avenue and 54th Street. The water main ruptured damaging the roadway along Quaker Avenue.
As a safety precaution, all north and southbound lanes of Quaker Avenue between 53rd and 55th Streets are currently closed. Detours are set up in this area that re-route all lanes of traffic. Drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes and use caution while driving in this area.
Due to the water main break, fire hydrants from University Ave. to Slide Road and from 50th Street to 58th Street are out of service until further notice.
City crews mobilized to the site at 3:30 p.m. Sunday to assess the damage and begin isolating the leak by turning off numerous water valves in the area. City crews worked until 3 a.m. Monday morning and resumed their work at 8 a.m. Monday morning. Once the ruptured water line is isolated and the area dewatered, City crews will begin assessing the damage.
The ruptured water main and the road at the intersection will need to be repaired. No customers currently have an interruption in their water service.
