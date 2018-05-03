Contractor to pay for water line, road repairs at 54th & Quaker

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Repairs have been made to a broken water line at Quaker Avenue and 54th Street, but Quaker will remain closed through next week - and we now know who will pay for it.
A private utility contractor struck that line on Sunday afternoon.
Crews completed repairs on Wednesday, but began removing the pavement to fix the damage to the road. The city of Lubbock estimates those repairs will last until late next week.
Quaker is blocked from 53rd to 55th Street. The city tells us a claim will be filed with the contractor's insurance to seek repayment for the cost of the break and repair.
