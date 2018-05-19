Severe thunderstorms remain possible overnight

Severe thunderstorms remain possible across the area overnight tonight, but widespread severe weather is expected to decrease.

Isolated severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph remain possible in the stronger storms that develop.

A cold front tracks across the area overnight keeping storm chances alive through daybreak Sunday.

In addition to hail and strong wind gusts, storms may produce torrential rainfall and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.

Localized flooding may occur in the stronger storms that develop through 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

We should dry out late Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon with rain coverage becoming spotty in nature.

Highs remain in the 70's Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for multiple counties across the south plains.

Golf ball sized hail or larger could be produced with this storm.

People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Lubbock, Woodrow, Slaton, Idalou, Lorenzo, Ransom Canyon and Cone.

There have been reports of damage to vehicles and homes from golf ball and baseball-sized hail in Lubbock and Crosby Counties, including damage to windshields and skylights. South and central Lubbock experienced large hail, and Slaton was hit significantly hard.

There is flooding in Slaton, especially at street intersections and low-lying areas.

Rain totals as of 9:10 pm show between 0.9 and 5 inches, including 5 inches west of Crosby County and 4.4 inches east of Lubbock County.

A Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until 10:00 pm for areas near Crosbyton, White River Lake and Kalgary.

T-STORM WARNING UNTIL 10:00 PM for areas near Crosbyton, White River Lake and Kalgary. Ping pong ball sized hail and wind gusts to 60 mph possible with this storm moving E at 30 mph. pic.twitter.com/OSI7KzmKvE — Cary Allen (@CaryAllenKCBD) May 20, 2018

A severe thunderstorm was located near Grassland, or 11 miles east of Tahoka, moving northeast at 25 mph.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of the Eastern South Plains and Low Rolling Plains.

The Watch includes Motley, Dickens, Cottle and King County until 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

The main severe weather hazards include wind gusts up to 80 mph in isolated cases, large hail up to the size of tennis balls and a low tornado risk in some of the stronger storms that develop.

The watch does not include the immediate Lubbock area although a few thunderstorms remain possible outside of the watch area.

Storms may increase late Saturday night between 11:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. Sunday as a cold front moves across the area from the north.

Heavy rainfall, small hail and frequent lightning will be possible overnight including the immediate Lubbock area.

