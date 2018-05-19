Extra Innings Playoff Scores 5-19

Here is Devin Ward with your softball and baseball playoff scores for Saturday.

Softball:

Coronado 11

VR Eaton 7

Coronado takes series 2-1

Ralls 10

Albany 15

Albany takes series 2-0

New deal 2

Petrolia 17

Petrolia takes series 2-0

Borden county 14

Hermleigh 12

Borden takes series 2-0 and is heading to state

Baseball:

Coronado 1

Amarillo 2

Amarillo takes series 2-0

Lubbock cooper 2

Eastlake 1

Cooper takes series 2-0

Denver city 8

Andrews 3

Denver city takes series 2-1

Levelland 0

Bushland 11

Bushland takes series 2-0

Post 8

New Deal 15

New Deal takes series 2-1

Abernathy 1

Gruver 3

Gruver takes series 2-0

Springlake-Earth 0

New home 9

New home wins series 2-0

Borden county 9

Ira 5

Series tied at 1

Game 3 moved out to Littlefield due to Weather.