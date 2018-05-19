Extra Innings Playoff Scores 5-19

Here is Devin Ward with your softball and baseball playoff scores for Saturday.
Softball:
Coronado 11
VR Eaton 7
Coronado takes series 2-1
Ralls 10
Albany 15
Albany takes series 2-0
New deal 2
Petrolia 17
Petrolia takes series 2-0
Borden county 14
Hermleigh 12
Borden takes series 2-0 and is heading to state
Baseball:
Coronado 1
Amarillo 2
Amarillo takes series 2-0
Lubbock cooper 2
Eastlake 1
Cooper takes series 2-0
Denver city 8
Andrews 3
Denver city takes series 2-1
Levelland 0
Bushland 11
Bushland takes series 2-0
Post 8
New Deal 15
New Deal takes series 2-1
Abernathy 1
Gruver 3
Gruver takes series 2-0
Springlake-Earth 0
New home 9
New home wins series 2-0
Borden county 9
Ira 5
Series tied at 1
Game 3 moved out to Littlefield due to Weather.
