I Beat Pete: Are you smarter than an Alderson 5th grader challenge

Friday night, Texas Tech fell to West Virginia 12-4 eliminating the Red Raiders from the Big 12 Tournament.
Here is Devin with all of your local high school softball and baseball playoff scores:
With school wrapping up, I headed out to Alderson Elementary for an academic/athletic challenge of Are You Smarter Than An Alderson 5th Grader.
