I Beat Pete: Are you smarter than an Alderson 5th grader challenge

I Beat Pete: Are you smarter than an Alderson 5th grader

With school wrapping up, I headed out to Alderson Elementary for an academic/athletic challenge of Are You Smarter Than An Alderson 5th Grader.

We were asked questions. If you got it right, you were able to take a step up from the free throw line and try to make a basket. If you missed, you took a step back and needed to make that basket.

10 of the top students in the school took part. Principal Cicely Alexander has done a terrific job out there with her staff of outstanding teachers.

Play along and see if you can answer some of these questions. Bottom line, you also had to make a basketball shot.

I want to thank all of our area teachers and coaches for another terrific school year.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

