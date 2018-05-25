Brownfield Regional Medical Center closes Dr. Tedford's medical - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Brownfield Regional Medical Center closes Dr. Tedford's medical practice until further notice

Agents from Dallas and Lubbock worked together to serve a federal warrant at Dr. Dennis Tedford's office at the Brownfield Regional Medical Center Clinic (Source: The Brownfield News) Agents from Dallas and Lubbock worked together to serve a federal warrant at Dr. Dennis Tedford's office at the Brownfield Regional Medical Center Clinic (Source: The Brownfield News)
Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration raid Dr. Dennis Tedford's office (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD) Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration raid Dr. Dennis Tedford's office (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
BROWNFIELD, TX (KCBD) -

Administrators at the Brownfield Regional Medical Center have closed the medical practice of Dr. Dennis Tedford until further notice, according to The Brownfield News.

The Brownfield News also reported Covenant Medical Group has issued a verbal suspension pending an ongoing investigation into Tedford's prescribing of opioid narcotics. When KCBD reached out to Covenant, they said, "Covenant Health has nothing further to add at this time," when asked about the verbal suspension. They also said to refer back to their previous statement which stated:

We are aware of the DEA’s investigation in Brownfield involving Dr. Dennis Tedford. We are closely monitoring the situation and helping out in any way that we can. As of right now, we have no more information to provide.

The Brownfield Regional Medical Center Clinic reopened Tuesday after federal agents enforced a search warrant.

Agents from Dallas and Lubbock took box after box out of Dr. Dennis Tedford's office on Monday. He works as a family practitioner and gynecologist. The CEO of the Brownfield Regional Medical Center, Jerry Jasper, says Dr. Tedford was on vacation and was not at the clinic when the warrant was served.

The hospital CEO, Jerry Jasper, told the Brownfield News that Tedford's patients would be reassigned and his OB patients would be seen by Mandy McQueen, P.A.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

