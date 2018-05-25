Gabriela Talaba falls in Singles Sweet 16 match

Gabriela Talaba’s historic college career came to an end on Friday morning, as the Lady Raider senior fell in the NCAA Singles Sweet 16.

"Gabby played a great match today. We struggled a bit playing with a lead, but credit the other player's willingness to go for it in the big moments," Todd Petty, head coach, said in a Texas Tech Athletics news release. "It's sad to see the greatest player in Tech history go, but we all look forward to seeing a lot more great tennis from her."

Talaba put her name into the Lady Raider record books, during her four-year career.

She became the programs first ITA All-American back in 2017 and after advancing to the Sweet 16 Thursday, she earned her second straight ITA All-American honors.

She was also the first Lady Raider in program history to advance to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Singles Championships.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.