Memorial Day events in, around Lubbock

Memorial Day is Monday and all around Lubbock offers, discounts and events will be offered in honor of those who have served for the United States.
Look here for special events or email NewsChannel 11 at 11Listens@kcbd.com to give us a heads up on anything that is going on. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Monday, Memorial Day:
Legionnaires Veteran Breakfast: The American Legion Post 575 will host a free pancake and sausage breakfast open to all veterans and their families from 7 to 9 a.m. Monday at the American Legion Bingo Hall at 6628 66th St. For more information contact Joe Kelly, post commander, at 806-928-0543 or at Chief@ALR575.com
Kiwanis Club: Lubbock's Kiwanis Club will put out American flags at many businesses and residences starting Monday.
A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.
Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have met for the second time in a month to discuss peace commitments they reached in their first summit and Kim's potential meeting with President Donald Trump.