Memorial Day events in, around Lubbock

Memorial Day is Monday and all around Lubbock offers, discounts and events will be offered in honor of those who have served for the United States.

Look here for special events or email NewsChannel 11 at 11Listens@kcbd.com to give us a heads up on anything that is going on.

Monday, Memorial Day:

Legionnaires Veteran Breakfast: The American Legion Post 575 will host a free pancake and sausage breakfast open to all veterans and their families from 7 to 9 a.m. Monday at the American Legion Bingo Hall at 6628 66th St. For more information contact Joe Kelly, post commander, at 806-928-0543 or at Chief@ALR575.com

Kiwanis Club: Lubbock's Kiwanis Club will put out American flags at many businesses and residences starting Monday.

