Documents show Lubbock Co. Precinct 4 constable's BAC was nearly twice the legal limit

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, the Lubbock County Precinct 4 Constable had a blood alcohol content of 0.152 after a crash earlier this month, which is nearly two times the legal limit.

C.J. Peterson was arrested on May 6, 2018 on charges of Driving While Intoxicated. On Thursday, May 24, the Lubbock County Republican Party voted unanimously to authorize its chair, Steve Evans, to take the steps in district court to remove Peterson from his position.

The decision to start removal proceedings was made during a quarterly executive committee meeting for the Lubbock County Republican Party, according to an LCRP news release.

Peterson was informed of the discussion prior to the Thursday night meeting, and was given the opportunity to attend the meeting and voice his own concerns, but did not appear.

Chapter 87 of the Texas Local Government Code allows any county resident to initiate removal proceedings for most county elected officials in district court for incompetency, official misconduct, or intoxication on or off duty caused by drinking an alcoholic beverage.

The 40-year-old constable was elected into the Lubbock County Constable's Department in January of 2015 and his term is to end on Dec. 31, 2020.

According to the police report, a witness said Peterson was "flying" going west in the 5200 block of 50th Street and the witness heard a loud boom from the truck hitting a curb. The witness said Peterson nearly ran over him and he also crashed into two parked cars.

Police officers were called and a field sobriety test was given to Peterson, and he did not pass, according to the police report. The police report says he refused to give a blood test, so a warrant was issued and his blood was drawn at a local hospital. Because his blood showed an alcohol concentration level of 0.15 or more, the offense is a Class A misdemeanor.

While police were on the scene, during the crash investigation, Peterson repeatedly asked if he could have someone come pick him up. He told the officer he was at the lake and then he went to the bar and he made a bad decision. At one point he told the officer he would rather someone come and get him - this was during the field sobriety assessment. Fifteen minutes later, he asks, "I'm going to jail for this?" The officer told him, "Yes, sir, you are."

This was not the first time Peterson has been arrested for a DWI. In October 2010, KCBD NewsChannel 11 reported he was arrested on DWI charges while working as a deputy with the Hockley County Sheriff's Office. He was then placed on administrative leave and resigned later that week.

